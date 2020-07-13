/
120 Apartments for rent in Braintree Town, MA with pool
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
South Braintree
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1245 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Landing
30 Commercial St Unit 219
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
Results within 1 mile of Braintree Town
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
South Quincy
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
South Quincy
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
9 Units Available
South Quincy
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
South Quincy
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,886
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,171
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Quincy Point
Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
897 sqft
Bright and spacious apartment homes just outside of Boston and conveniently located right on the MBTA Red Line. Swimming pool, fitness center and media lounge. Modern apartments with private patio/balcony and big walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
South Quincy
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,793
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,098
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Quincy is convenient for Boston commuters with easy access to I-93, Route 3 and Red T-Line. Apartments feature walk-in closets, dishwashers and patios. Smoke-free community includes swimming pool, gym and putting green.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Weymouth
30 Patriot Pkwy Unit 27
30 Patriot Pkwy, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: 1 Space FREE, 2nd Space $15/Month, Covered Parking $85/Month UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $30/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with
Results within 5 miles of Braintree Town
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Blue Hills Reservation
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,341
1514 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
26 Units Available
Quincy Center
Avalon Quincy
229 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,895
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1144 sqft
Smoke-free, fully furnished studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Gym, pool and yoga on-site. Dogs and cats welcome. Accessible to people with disabilities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
South Quincy
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,104
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
44 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Marina Bay
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Stylish 1-2 bedroom riverside apartment homes situated in an inviting community boasting spectacular views of Quincy Bay and the surrounds. Unique floor plans feature Berber carpets and granite countertops. Online rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
South Weymouth
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,487
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
North Quincy
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,748
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
28 Units Available
East Weymouth
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,535
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
972 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
12 Units Available
Marina Bay
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,859
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,947
1088 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
South Weymouth
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,779
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,952
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Weymouth Landing
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,036
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
