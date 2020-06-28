/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 5:53 AM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bellingham, MA
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 28 at 06:30am
14 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
27 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1193 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
2 Clarendon Cmn
2 Clarendon Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2315 sqft
Townhouse Unit in Desirable Forge Hill Complex. Open Floor Plan. Updated Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, and Added Walk in Pantry With Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Hardwoods and Tile Thru Main Level.
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 28 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
10 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1182 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
15 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1215 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
16 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 22 at 01:10pm
$
1 Unit Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
944 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
19 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1094 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
1 of 32
Last updated June 28 at 02:58am
1 Unit Available
323 America Blvd.
323 America Boulevard, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1316 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 22
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
2 Gatehouse Ln 232
2 Gatehouse Lane, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
944 sqft
Unit 232 Available 07/15/20 232 Gatehouse Lane - Property Id: 280800 This apartment is income restricted and part of an affordable program. If there is 1 occupant, the minimum household income is $46,410 and maximum is $53,760.
1 of 12
Last updated June 28 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1 Gatehouse Drive
1 Gatehouse Drive, Medfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
925 sqft
High quality Low Income Housing located in a quite neighborhood. Household Gross Income must be between the following guideline: 1 person: $48,120 (min.) -$53,760 (max.) 2 people: $48,120 (min) - $61,440 (max.) 3 people: $48,120 (min.
1 of 24
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAEast Merrimack, NHRaynham Center, MANorth Pembroke, MANorton Center, MAMilton, MAWesterly, RI