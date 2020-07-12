Apartment List
/
MA
/
andover
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Andover, MA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Andover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,455
1504 sqft
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
The Point at Andover
460 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,953
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1344 sqft
Modern apartments just east of Lowell. Fully furnished homes feature a patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a pool, playground, and fire pit. Close to the Robert S. Peabody Museum of Archaeology. Near I-495.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
12 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
22 Units Available
The Point at Merrimack River
30 Shattuck Road, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1463 sqft
Conveniently located near I-93. Pet-friendly building with 248 units. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, water-efficient washers,dryers and spacious storage. On-site patio with fireplace, dog park, courtyard, fitness center and private media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbott Landing
168 River Rd, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1227 sqft
Located near I-93 for easy access to Boston. Upscale features like granite counters, fireplace and private patio or balcony in quiet setting. Spacious living with walk-in closets and extra storage. Pool and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Andover
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates North Andover
50 Royal Crest Dr, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1375 sqft
Modern homes that feature a breakfast bar, oak cabinets and walk-in closets. Community features include a putting green and tennis court. Close to the Salem Turnpike. A stone's throw from Merrimack College.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7 Longwood Drive
7 Longwood Drive, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1181 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath Top Floor/Penthouse. High Vaulted/Cathedral Ceiling with beautifully exposed Wooden Beams, Open Floor Plan. Quiet. New Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Closets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
48 Wedgewood Drive
48 Wedgewood Road, Lawrence, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
48 Wedgewood Drive Available 07/18/20 Upcoming Rental - 48 Wedgewood Dr., Lawrence - Located in Mt. Vernon area of S. Lawrence, this townhouse offers the charms of Andover with the affordability of Lawrence.
Results within 5 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Colonial Heights
River Pointe at Den Rock Apartments
333 Winthrop Ave, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,562
1359 sqft
Cozy apartments surrounded by 120 acres of woodland and close to hotspots such as North Andover Mall and Edward A. LeLacheur Park. Fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool with sundeck located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
North Wilmington
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
South West
TGM Andover Park
100 Hawthorne Way, Lawrence, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Andover Park in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
76 Units Available
Princeton North Andover
1252 Osgood Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1261 sqft
Our apartments are created, not merely built here at Princeton at North Andover. View our thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom floor plans available for your desired move-in date.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
13 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,734
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Prospect Hill - Back Bay
7-8 Grace Terrace
7-8 Grace Ter, Lawrence, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7-8 Grace Terrace in Lawrence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Residences at Joans Farm
100 Donny Martel Way, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,284
1090 sqft
The Residence at Joan’s Farm a new community in the Heritage Properties Portfolio.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Greenbriar Drive #101
2 Greenbriar Drive, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious Condo with Parking, Heat/Hot Water Included and Swimming Pool - This first floor sun-drenched corner unit affords one level of living.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1 Woodview Way
1 Woodview Way, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,801
754 sqft
Introducing Andovers' newest luxury apartment homes! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring upgraded kitchens, large walk-in closets, and side by side washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Andover
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
8 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
50 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
12 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Burlington Town Center
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
City Guide for Andover, MA

The small Massachusetts city of Andover was one of the founding towns that were involved in the Salem Witch Trials back in the olden days. While it's seen as a stain in history for the region, it's also a fascinating case study of American scapegoating and mob mentality that is revisited frequently by schools and history buffs as a cautionary tale.

Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts that sits just outside Boston. It has a population of 8,762 and covers only about 3.8 square miles on the map. The area was settled in the late 1600s so it has a pretty rich history! The town has all the charm you'd expect from a little New England Village, and is also close enough to Boston to be able to pop in and enjoy the fun and excitement of city life as well! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Andover, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Andover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Andover 1 BedroomsAndover 2 BedroomsAndover 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAndover 3 BedroomsAndover Accessible ApartmentsAndover Apartments with Balcony
Andover Apartments with GarageAndover Apartments with GymAndover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAndover Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAndover Apartments with Parking
Andover Apartments with PoolAndover Apartments with Washer-DryerAndover Dog Friendly ApartmentsAndover Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MABraintree Town, MAPinehurst, MASwampscott, MAReading, MA
Belmont, MALynnfield, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of MusicBoston College
Boston University