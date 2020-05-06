97 Hope Farms Drive

Amenities

This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam. Enjoy the peaceful, serene location of this duplex which is located at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by arborvitaes and woods with a view of a stream across the way. Enjoy the location while remaining close to area highways, shopping etc.The unit has 3 bedrooms, and the master has a half bath attached. The unit also has two living areas one on each floor for your convenience. The unit features a reverse floor plan, the main living space is located on the second floor. The unit has laundry located on the first floor as well as an office. First, last and security deposit is required as well as a one year lease. Pets are subject to landlord approval and there are breed restrictions on dogs due to insurance.