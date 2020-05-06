All apartments in Agawam Town
97 Hope Farms Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:57 PM

97 Hope Farms Drive

97 Hope Farms Drive · (413) 565-5478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

97 Hope Farms Drive, Agawam Town, MA 01030
Hubbard Corner - Shea Corner

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This rental is a very private location for you and your family in a great neighborhood in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam. Enjoy the peaceful, serene location of this duplex which is located at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by arborvitaes and woods with a view of a stream across the way. Enjoy the location while remaining close to area highways, shopping etc.The unit has 3 bedrooms, and the master has a half bath attached. The unit also has two living areas one on each floor for your convenience. The unit features a reverse floor plan, the main living space is located on the second floor. The unit has laundry located on the first floor as well as an office. First, last and security deposit is required as well as a one year lease. Pets are subject to landlord approval and there are breed restrictions on dogs due to insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Hope Farms Drive have any available units?
97 Hope Farms Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 97 Hope Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
97 Hope Farms Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Hope Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Hope Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 97 Hope Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 97 Hope Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 97 Hope Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Hope Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Hope Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 97 Hope Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 97 Hope Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 97 Hope Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Hope Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Hope Farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Hope Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Hope Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
