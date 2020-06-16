37 Church Street - 2

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Recently renovated 2nd floor home exploding with character!



Featuring 2 Bedrooms, large walk in closets, freshly refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, spacious bathroom, off street parking, 1 garage bay, washer & dryer hookups & much more! Pets are Negotiable. First, Last & Security required upon move in.



Rent includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Water, Trash Removal and 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance!

Tenant Responsible for: Heat (Oil), Hot Water, Electric, Cable/ Internet,etc.



Available July 1st or sooner if needed!



For more information or to schedule a showing:

Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935

Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com



** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**