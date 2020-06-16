All apartments in Agawam Town
37 Church Street - 2
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

37 Church Street - 2

37 Church Street · (413) 296-8935
Location

37 Church Street, Agawam Town, MA 01001
North Agawam

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Recently renovated 2nd floor home exploding with character!

Featuring 2 Bedrooms, large walk in closets, freshly refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, spacious bathroom, off street parking, 1 garage bay, washer & dryer hookups & much more! Pets are Negotiable. First, Last & Security required upon move in.

Rent includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Water, Trash Removal and 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance!
Tenant Responsible for: Heat (Oil), Hot Water, Electric, Cable/ Internet,etc.

Available July 1st or sooner if needed!

For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com

** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

