37 Church Street - 2

Amenities
Recently renovated 2nd floor home exploding with character!
Featuring 2 Bedrooms, large walk in closets, freshly refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, spacious bathroom, off street parking, 1 garage bay, washer & dryer hookups & much more! Pets are Negotiable. First, Last & Security required upon move in.
Rent includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Water, Trash Removal and 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance!
Tenant Responsible for: Heat (Oil), Hot Water, Electric, Cable/ Internet,etc.
Available July 1st or sooner if needed!
For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com
** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**