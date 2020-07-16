Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:53 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Acton, MA with garages

Acton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
Results within 5 miles of Acton
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,217
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,086
1428 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
Last updated July 15 at 08:54 AM
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
Last updated July 16 at 12:07 AM
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,957
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Acton
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
13 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,753
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
29 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,090
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,170
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1293 sqft
Close to Boston with easy access to Minute Man National Historic Park and Burlington Mall. Huge floor plans, big closets, gourmet kitchens and W/D. 24-hour fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool and common areas.
Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
20 Units Available
The Kinloch
104 Turnpike Road, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1099 sqft
Welcome to The Kinloch, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Chelmsford, MA.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
12 Units Available
The Point at 3 North
71 Boston Road, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,694
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,372
1253 sqft
Discover modern living uniquely crafted to perfectly fit your life. From our salt water pool to our shared work spaces, The Point at 3 North offers authentic luxury and unparalleled amenities.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
14 Units Available
North Lexington
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
Saxonville
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Commons at Boston Road
499 Boston Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1155 sqft
New apartment homes with extra storage and high ceilings. Residents get access to a media room, clubhouse, and picnic area. Near Ralph Hill Conservation Area. Easy access to I-95 and Route 3 for convenient transportation.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
187 Beach St
187 Beach Street, Marlborough, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNIT#3, 3rd Floor,2 bdrm,1bth, 1 car garage -$1375 - Property Id: 205543 NO BROKER FEES (Listed directly by owner now). Fully renovated, charming 3rd floor sunny appt.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford Rd
14 Bradford Road, Hudson, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1248 sqft
14 Bradford Rd Available 08/01/20 Classic Ranch with Beautiful Landscaping - Come see the beautifully manicured landscape that surrounds this well-appointed ranch, complete with fenced in back yard and in-ground pool with a slide! Excellent
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Acton, MA

Acton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

