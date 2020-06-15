2031 Zelmere Street

Amenities

Location! Location! Location!



Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.



Home features open floor plan Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Split floor plan separating the master suite from the guest bedrooms.

The spacious kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, beautiful hard wood cabinets, granite countertops, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances that include: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven/cooktop.

The huge living room comes with hardwood flooring, tiled fireplace, large windows that overlook the patio and secluded backyard.

The vast fenced in backyard has a cobblestoned pathway that surrounds the entry to the covered patio.

The bedrooms have carpeted flooring and large insulated windows. The master bathroom features 2 big walk-in closets, a jacuzzi, granite countertops.



This beautiful home is located in Zachary School District and includes a garage and a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 4/12/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.