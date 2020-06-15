All apartments in Zachary
Zachary, LA
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street

2031 Zelmere Street
Location

2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2239 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location!

Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.

Home features open floor plan Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Split floor plan separating the master suite from the guest bedrooms.
The spacious kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, beautiful hard wood cabinets, granite countertops, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances that include: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and oven/cooktop.
The huge living room comes with hardwood flooring, tiled fireplace, large windows that overlook the patio and secluded backyard.
The vast fenced in backyard has a cobblestoned pathway that surrounds the entry to the covered patio.
The bedrooms have carpeted flooring and large insulated windows. The master bathroom features 2 big walk-in closets, a jacuzzi, granite countertops.

This beautiful home is located in Zachary School District and includes a garage and a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 4/12/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

