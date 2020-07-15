/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
130 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westminster, LA
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
4621 S. Maiden
4621 South Maiden Drive, Westminster, LA
4621 S. Maiden Available 07/17/20 Well established neighborhood in the heart of town - Spacious 4BR home in Westminster - large den with lots of natural light and fireplace. Large open kitchen with gas range. New carpet in all 4 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
16 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1305 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
10 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
12 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2350 E. Contour Dr.
2350 East Contour Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
Don't Wait, Just off Jefferson Hwy in Mid City Baton Rouge - If you and your family are looking to be close to it all and still want the ease of access to both I-10 and I-12 you need this property.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202 Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Condo off Jefferson Hwy - Directions: On Jefferson between Wrenwood and Brandon - across from Schlotzskeys Subdivision: The Jefferson Condos 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,369 SQ.FT.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2774 Purvis Drive
2774 Purvis Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
2774 Purvis Drive Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom House with Bonus room Located off Jefferson Hwy and Drusilla - Directions: Drusilla to Wesson to Purvis Dr. Subdivision: Drusilla Place 3 BEDROOMS w/ bonus room off utility room 2 BATHROOMS 1,766 SQ.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
35 Units Available
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
6 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
7 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
12 Units Available
Goodwood Homesites
Copper Ridge
2080 N Lobdell Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$835
1003 sqft
Spacious floor plans with walk-in closets and mini-blinds. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Located close to major universities in the area and public transport.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
7 Units Available
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
14 Units Available
Mid City
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
33 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
10 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
23 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified
Last updated May 22 at 09:24 PM
6 Units Available
South Campus
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages
550 Ben Hur Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1346 sqft
Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University.