8554 Essen Heights Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

8554 Essen Heights Ct

8554 South Essen Heights Court · No Longer Available
Location

8554 South Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA 70809
Westminster - Pine Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Home Off of Essen Heights - You'll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath! Located off of Essen Ln, this home is in the perfect location close to great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Appliances included are the fridge, range, and dishwasher. Don't miss your chance to live here! Schedule a showing today!!

- Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15-minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com

- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.

- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 3 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.

(RLNE5881451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8554 Essen Heights Ct have any available units?
8554 Essen Heights Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, LA.
What amenities does 8554 Essen Heights Ct have?
Some of 8554 Essen Heights Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8554 Essen Heights Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8554 Essen Heights Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8554 Essen Heights Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8554 Essen Heights Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8554 Essen Heights Ct offer parking?
No, 8554 Essen Heights Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8554 Essen Heights Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8554 Essen Heights Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8554 Essen Heights Ct have a pool?
No, 8554 Essen Heights Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8554 Essen Heights Ct have accessible units?
No, 8554 Essen Heights Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8554 Essen Heights Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8554 Essen Heights Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8554 Essen Heights Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 8554 Essen Heights Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
