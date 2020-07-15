8554 Essen Heights Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Home Off of Essen Heights - You'll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath! Located off of Essen Ln, this home is in the perfect location close to great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Appliances included are the fridge, range, and dishwasher. Don't miss your chance to live here! Schedule a showing today!!



- Please be sure to visit our website for upcoming rentals and to schedule a 15-minute showing: rpmbatonrouge.com



- All properties are available now unless stated otherwise, deposits are due 72 hours after application approval, and move in must be within 2 weeks of deposit.



- Agents welcome! Please call the office at 225-389-6860 ext 3 to arrange for a key pick up or to get lockbox information.



(RLNE5881451)