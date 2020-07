Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12. Brand new appliances and completely renovated. Great location and Move In Ready with a washer and dryer and all appliances! Contact for more details!