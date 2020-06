Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Sulphur for rent. Pets 30lbs are less allowed with a non refundable pet fee of $350 per pet, plus an additional $10/month on rent.



Click the link for a virtual tour. Use your mouse or finger to change the view of the tour.



https://s.insta360.com/p/3162f28952e857299bc5f0e2a4690e75