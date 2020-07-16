Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:02 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Sulphur, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sulphur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

301 W Verdine St
1 Unit Available
301 W Verdine St
301 West Verdine Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Sulphur cottage in downtown area featuring 3+ bedrooms and wood flooring throughout most of home. Home has large bonus room that could be used as 2nd living area or bedroom. Also has a large sunroom that could be used as a bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Sulphur
Verified

Villa Westlake
28 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!

451 A A Meyers Rd.
1 Unit Available
451 A A Meyers Rd.
451 A a Meyers Rd, Carlyss, LA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3076 sqft
This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime.

429 McKinley Street
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances
Results within 10 miles of Sulphur
Verified

Dartmoor Place
48 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Verified

West M Apartments
$
19 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$764
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Verified

Advenir at Lake Charles
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified

Watervue
16 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$930
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
Verified

Flats on Walters
9 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1085 sqft
1 bedroom apartments, or 4 bedroom townhomes. Flats on Walters has the right home for you. Fitness center and amazon lockers included. Schedule a tour today!
Verified

Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1315 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.

327 Morningside Dr
1 Unit Available
327 Morningside Dr
327 Morningside Drive, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1845 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house completely repainted walls and ceilings in a nice neutral gray color. It has beautiful original wood flooring in most of the home. 2 living areas with built in cabinetry and shelving.

738 Kirkman St
1 Unit Available
738 Kirkman St
738 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
3320 sqft
Beautiful, historical home in the garden district. Remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, beautiful wood-work, high ceilings, pocket doors, and balcony. Master suite downstairs and 2nd master upstairs.

520 E Lagrange Street - 4
1 Unit Available
520 E Lagrange Street - 4
520 E Lagrange St, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
A 1/1 apartment near Mcneese. Rent is $699 with water, sewer and trash paid. All that needs to be paid is rent and electricity! Deposit is $600 and the application fee is $45. Apartment is approx.

2614 Dietz St
1 Unit Available
2614 Dietz St
2614 Dietz Street, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1310 sqft
Recently updated three bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home has hardwood floors, gas stove and stainless side by side fridge. Fenced backyard and storage building .

3703 Common Street - 11
1 Unit Available
3703 Common Street - 11
3703 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1010 sqft
3703 Common St.

3005 Common Street - 1
1 Unit Available
3005 Common Street - 1
3005 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
Studio
$1,600
869 sqft
Charming office space for lease right in the cultural arts district! Hardwood floors, and great curb appeal. Waiting area or work space, two offices that could be used for multiple desks, kitchen with room for dining/conference.

4141 Benoit Lane - 09
1 Unit Available
4141 Benoit Lane - 09
4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos.

222 Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
222 Park Avenue
222 Park Avenue, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
817 sqft
Park Avenue Apt #D, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.

4330 Kirkman Street - 1
1 Unit Available
4330 Kirkman Street - 1
4330 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A 1/1 apartment that is walking distance from Mcneese with a waterfront view of Contraband Bayou! $699 monthly with a $600 deposit and a $45 application fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sulphur, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sulphur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

