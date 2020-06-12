/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sulphur, LA
1 Unit Available
821 McArthur St
821 Mc Arthur Street, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Adorable Sulphur 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage! Newly remodeled kitchen features nice appliances (gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher), central air/heat, large yard, and detached garage with laundry connections.
1 Unit Available
218 Fairview Ave
218 Fairview Ave, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Two bedroom two bath tri-plex in Sulphur. Home is conveniently located near I-10 and shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Sulphur
46 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Sulphur
5 Units Available
Commons at McNeese
4510 Common St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
712 sqft
With so much to do in the perfect Lake Charles location, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits.
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.
74 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
17 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1137 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
20 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$969
1038 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$883
931 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
11 Units Available
Flats on Walters
807 Walters St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$835
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats on Walters in Lake Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
1066 sqft
Experience the comfort and convenience of living at Village Green Apartments. Here youll find the ease of suburban life in an unbeatable location at the center of it all in Lake Charles, LA.
1 Unit Available
1301 Tulane St
1301 Tulane Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Cute Lake Charles cottage featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, central air/heat, and washer/dryer connections. Home sits on a large lot. Call our office for more information (337) 436-RENT(7368).
1 Unit Available
1709 Rose Street
1709 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
855 sqft
Cozy 2/1, located in central Lake Charles with one a car garage and large, fenced in yard. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups available. Renter's insurance required. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 Unit Available
4510 Common Street
4510 Common Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$790
Commons at McNeese - Property Id: 177512 Great newly refurbished apartments 1 block from McNeese University in Lake Charles. Pool, laundry, and dog park on-site. For information please call 337-480-1234. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
1301 17th St. (front)
1301 17th St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Nice cottage home located in an established area of Lake Charles. Front house has 2 bedrooms/1 bath, a large utility room, and combined living/dining room. Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
1748 Kirkman St
1748 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1540 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom house with large backyard located close to St. Louis High School. Totally remodeled, all new appliances, granite counters in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1823 N Tallowood Dr
1823 North Tallowood Drive, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
2bed 1.5 bath in South LC, ceramic tile, fireplace, fenced in courtyard, vaulted ceilings
1 Unit Available
2003 Rose St
2003 Rose Street, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
845 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath home located in Lake Charles. Home comes with washer and dryer and has a large partially fenced back yard. Pets are not allowed.
1 Unit Available
4141 Benoit Lane - 09
4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos.