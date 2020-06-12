/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sulphur, LA
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1013 Invader St
1013 Invader Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1600 sqft
Sulphur 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently located near Industries & Interstate 10. Home has fresh paint, and flooring, kitchen with appliances, large breezeway between 2 car garage with washer/dryer connections. Situated on a large lot.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1516 Quince St
1516 Quince Street, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1589 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home located in Sulphur. Home has a separate office area, large laundry and walk in pantry. There is a bonus room that leads to the fenced in back yard.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2105 Olene Dr
2105 Olene Drive, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
Three bedroom two bath home located in Sulphur. Home comes with covered parking and it is minutes away from shopping centers.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Eveland Ave
17 Eveland Avenue, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2182 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Maplewood. Home has a fully fenced back yard with a covered patio.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
220 W Thomas St
220 W Thomas St, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the heart of Sulphur for rent. Pets 30lbs are less allowed with a non refundable pet fee of $350 per pet, plus an additional $10/month on rent. Click the link for a virtual tour.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
529 Parish Rd.
529 W Parish Road, Sulphur, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1721 sqft
This great family home sits in an established neighborhood and features a big open living and dining room blending into the kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2029 Marge Lane
2029 Marge Lane, Sulphur, LA
This spacious 4-bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Gilmar Acres is situated on a large lot with a fenced back yard. Downstairs you'll find 1 bedroom suite; upstairs is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Sulphur
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
51 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1333 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
46 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1384 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1736 Myrtle Street
1736 Myrtle Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
Very nice 3/1 in Westlake with a fenced in yard. There is also a covered patio and storage shed in the backyard area. Appliances included are refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Tenants have access to the local community center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4121 Ridgecrest St
4121 Ridgecrest Street, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Sulphur/Carlyss area! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features central air/heat, new flooring, carport, large yard, and is close to industries.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4941 Country Club Ct
4941 Country Club Ct, Lake Charles, LA
South Lake Charles 4 bedroom 2 bath home with three living areas. Large family room with fireplace, also has large den off of the kitchen, and front living area. Recently installed new wood vinyl flooring in most of home and new paint throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
336 Paisley Pkwy
336 Paisley Pkwy, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
Carlyss Place - Sulphur area 3 Bedroom 2 Bath custom built home with granite countertops, custom cabinets and open floor plan.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
513 Magnolia St
513 Magnolia Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home is located near shopping centers and I-10.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2100 Jones St
2100 Jones Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home has plenty of living space and it is minutes away from shopping centers and I-10.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
161 E Dave Dugas Rd
161 East Dave Dugas Road, Carlyss, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Just off Hwy 27, this darling three bedroom two bath home has a large front porch. It sits on a large lot and has an outside storage shed. It is close to refineries and Hackberry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
429 McKinley Street
429 Mc Kinley Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1844 sqft
This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in central Westlake has been remodeled to shine! The house features an open floor plan, completely updated bathrooms, new fixtures throughout, a beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Happy Lane
1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
1515 Happy Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
451 A A Meyers Rd.
451 A a Meyers Rd, Carlyss, LA
This huge, beautifully maintained 5 bedroom; 3 full bath house sits on 1.7 acres. and features an open floor plan with an abundance of windows throughout. The wood burning fireplace is a bonus during the wintertime.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
804 Lee Street
804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
804 Lee Street, Westlake, LA 70669 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Sulphur
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1407 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,368
1538 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1267 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
36 Units Available
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St, Lake Charles, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1200 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Phoenix Apartments, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.