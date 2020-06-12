Apartment List
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Sulphur, LA

1 Unit Available
218 Fairview Ave
218 Fairview Ave, Sulphur, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Two bedroom two bath tri-plex in Sulphur. Home is conveniently located near I-10 and shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Sulphur
53 Units Available
Villa Westlake
2900 Westwood Road, Westlake, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Westlake in Westlake. View photos, descriptions and more!
48 Units Available
Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1084 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, garden tubs, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include covered parking, an outdoor lounge, and a business center. Close to Prien Lake Park.
Results within 10 miles of Sulphur
18 Units Available
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$990
964 sqft
Wood cabinetry, patios/balconies, and washers and dryers in units. Pet-friendly complex offers a lease-free dog park, workout room, and two swimming pools. Easy access to McNeese State University and I-210.
18 Units Available
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1036 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with appliances, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer park like setting with lakes, 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and more. Located close to downtown shopping and entertainment.
79 Units Available
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
979 sqft
From modern amenities to designer planned interiors with your unique lifestyle in mind, Encore At Power Center apartments has it all.
59 Units Available
Dartmoor Place
7900 Banbury Rd, Prien, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1148 sqft
Spacious, richly appointed apartments showcase an attentive quality that enhances the quiet of home.
17 Units Available
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1137 sqft
Near McNeese State University and Golden Nugget Casino and Resort. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site features include a media and internet room, 24-hour gym, and a clubhouse.
31 Units Available
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1143 sqft
Luxury apartment community convenient to I-210. Each townhome-inspired apartment features a ground-level private entry and a private patio or balcony. On-site swimming pool, car care center, community clubhouse, pet playground, complimentary coffee bar and more.
18 Units Available
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$984
1038 sqft
Close to Highway 384 and Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Modern apartment homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community offers a courtyard, a clubhouse a garage and a pool.
16 Units Available
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$794
923 sqft
Our unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans were designed to offer comfort and convenience to make your day-to-day more enjoyable. Prepare meals effortlessly in your all-electric kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, and pantry.

1 Unit Available
4141 Benoit Lane - 09
4141 Benoit Lane, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, UPSCALE LIVING IN SOUTH LAKE CHARLES!! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with hardwood floors, granite, and a spacious, open floor plan. Located in the heart of Lake Charles, near shops, restaurants, schools, and casinos.

1 Unit Available
617 East School Street
617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed.

