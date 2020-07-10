/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:53 PM
236 Apartments for rent in River Ridge, LA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
16 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
15 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
6 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$975
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
21 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge South
6041 Mounes Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1349 sqft
Bella Ridge South Apartments.At Bella South in River Ridge, we offer more than luxury, we offer peace-of-mind living with better pricing, larger floor plans, free direct-access parking garage with only a 15-minute drive to downtown New Orleans.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
J H Little Farms
331 TUDOR Avenue
331 Tudor Avenue, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Very nice unit on 2nd floor! Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher,washer/dryer; crown molding; lg bedrooms; decorative light fixtures; ceiling fans; central a/c and heat; berber carpet; tile in kitchen and bath; custom closets; smoke detectors;
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
901 Dilton St
901 Dilton Street, River Ridge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Charming Cottage/Back House in River Ridge - Property Id: 218663 Renting out this adorable cottage/mother-in-law guest house on our property in River Ridge. Extremely safe and quiet neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of River Ridge
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Delta
836 WALDO Street
836 Waldo Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
Great condition, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. New vinyl flooring in den,hall and bedrooms. Separate room for formal dining or office.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
18 Units Available
Oakland Plantation Estates
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
18 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
217 Barry
217 Barry Avenue, Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful Single family home near Ochsner hospital features 3 bedrooms 1 full bath, nice floorplan parking for 2+ plus cars, renovated kitchen with granite counters, all appliances including washer and dryer, detached workshop, huge fenced yard,
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Bridgedale
602 N WOODLAWN Avenue
602 North Woodlawn Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Location Location! Front unit of a cute double/nice corner lot in the heart of Metairie. Laminate wood flooring in living area and bedrooms, ceramic in kitchen and bath. Washer, dryer & refrigerator available for tenant's use.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3805 HOUMA Boulevard
3805 Houma Boulevard, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom townhouse in Metro View Condos. located blocks from E J Hospital and medical offices. Blocks to Veterans where you will find many restaurants and shopping. Gated entrance & a reserved parking space just below your unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Causeway
124 LABARRE Drive
124 Labarre Drive, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
520 sqft
Fabulous newly renovated 4plex in the heart of Old Metairie! Walking distance to all new restaurants and boutiques on Metairie Road.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
416 BONNABEL Boulevard
416 Bonnabel Boulevard, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1776 sqft
Wow! This recently updated townhome boasts a fantastic layout for everyday living and for entertaining, w/ open living area and powder room downstairs and 3 bdms/2 ba upstairs.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
421 AURORA Avenue
421 Aurora Avenue, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1577 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 421 AURORA Avenue in Metairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
