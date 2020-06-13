90 Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2491 sqft
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2520 sqft
***Available June 5th*** This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38275 Cotton Creek Ave
38275 Cotton Creek Ave, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
This is a 3 year old home with slab granite on all counter tops, including the desk in the office! Split floor plan with a walk thru laundry room that opens to the large master closet. The kitchen has a large island with plenty of cabinet storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
13332 JOLISSAINT DR
13332 Jolissaint Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1660 sqft
Move-in-ready, updated home near Siegen and Perkins. Spacious, open floor plan with living room, dining, and kitchen all open in one space! Makes for great entertaining! Features an additional formal dining/living room.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
39540 Legacy Lake Drive
39540 Legacy Lake Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
Must see this D.R. Horton designed, trendy, 1550 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in highly coveted Legacy Oaks Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
14234 Eastridge Ave.
14234 Eastridge Avenue, Shenandoah, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1972 sqft
Beautiful Home! - Beautiful; Pristine home - did NOT receive any water in 2016 flood - very functional floor plan with bedroom and has a door to Master - great for office or nursery; many updates - including slab granite in master bath, tumble

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12468 Legacy Hills Dr
12468 Legacy Hills Drive, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2540 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom in Dutchtown! Lease with option to purchase available! - Come and see this beautiful 4 Bedroom home on large lot in desirable Legacy Hills.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12062 Rotterdam Available 07/01/20 - Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12091 Amsterdam Ave
12091 Amsterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1953 sqft
- Move in Ready New Construction Home. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen and nice butler's pantry with glass top cabinets. The kitchen also comes with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1522 Briarrose Drive
1522 Briarrose Drive, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1682 sqft
3 Bedroom House Newly updated off Siegen and Perkins ! - Directions: Siegen Ln to Briar Hollow Ave., turn left on Briarrose. Subdivision: Quail Ridge 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,682 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.

1 of 32

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Shenandoah
12 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
City Guide for Prairieville, LA

"Louisiana in September was like an obscene phone call from nature. The air - moist, sultry, secretive, and far from fresh - felt as if it were being exhaled into one's face. Sometimes it even sounded like heavy breathing." (-- Tom Robbins, "Jitterbug Perfume")

South of Baton Rouge youll find Prairieville, a small suburb near the Mississippi Delta. In fact, Prairieville is one of Louisiana's fastest growing areas. If you're looking for a home or apartment in the bayou climate but without the busy-ness of a big Louisiana city, Prairieville might just be the perfect place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Prairieville, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Prairieville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

