All apartments in Old Jefferson
Find more places like 8157 Baringer Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Old Jefferson, LA
/
8157 Baringer Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8157 Baringer Rd.

8157 Barringer Road · (225) 664-4383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Old Jefferson
See all
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8157 Barringer Road, Old Jefferson, LA 70817
Jefferson - Tiger Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8157 Baringer Rd. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3-Bedroom Home Perfectly Suited for Your Family - For Rent in Old Jefferson Subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, zero lot line, 1800 sqft living, well maintained townhome only $1500 per month, $1500 deposit.  Pet friendly with a $500 non-refundable deposit.

Fenced yard, large bedrooms with walk in closets,  Extra Large Master Suite, high end finishes and custom paint colors, tons of storage inside and out, double car enclosed garage for privacy and safety, low maintenance, excellent location, easy access to 10 minutes to Women's Hospital, restaurants and shopping, walk to Woodlawn High School and Most Blessed Sacrament.

(RLNE5719701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8157 Baringer Rd. have any available units?
8157 Baringer Rd. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8157 Baringer Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8157 Baringer Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8157 Baringer Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8157 Baringer Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8157 Baringer Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 8157 Baringer Rd. does offer parking.
Does 8157 Baringer Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8157 Baringer Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8157 Baringer Rd. have a pool?
No, 8157 Baringer Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8157 Baringer Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8157 Baringer Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8157 Baringer Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8157 Baringer Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8157 Baringer Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8157 Baringer Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8157 Baringer Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Old Jefferson 3 BedroomsOld Jefferson Apartments with Balcony
Old Jefferson Apartments with GarageOld Jefferson Apartments with Parking
Old Jefferson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LA
Village St. George, LAPrairieville, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Jefferson Tiger Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity