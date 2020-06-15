All apartments in Lake Charles
617 East School Street

617 E School St · (337) 540-2807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

617 E School St, Lake Charles, LA 70607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Fully furnished executive home featuring crown molding, custom oak stacked cabinets, granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances & washer & dryer. Home is fully furnished & has all you need including all utilities, cable & internet. Perfect for corporate housing. living room 17x15 w/ leather sectional w/ recliners & 52" flat screen tv. Dining area opens to the 12x11 kitchen w/ granite bar. Home has 2 master suites, 1st master is 15x12, 2nd is 14x12, both fully furnished with all you need. Laundry room with cabinets. Covered parking and covered patio. One house cleaning per month is included in the rent. Owner agent. All applicants must have background check, fee is $45 per applicant. Yard service included! LEASING OPTIONS: 3 - 6 Months = $2,100/Month 6 months or longer = $2,000/Month [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584697 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 East School Street have any available units?
617 East School Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 617 East School Street have?
Some of 617 East School Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 East School Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 East School Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 East School Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 East School Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 617 East School Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 East School Street does offer parking.
Does 617 East School Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 East School Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 East School Street have a pool?
No, 617 East School Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 East School Street have accessible units?
No, 617 East School Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 East School Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 East School Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 East School Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 East School Street does not have units with air conditioning.
