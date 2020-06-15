Amenities

617 East School Street Apt #B, Lake Charles, LA 70607 - 2 BR 2 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Fully furnished executive home featuring crown molding, custom oak stacked cabinets, granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances & washer & dryer. Home is fully furnished & has all you need including all utilities, cable & internet. Perfect for corporate housing. living room 17x15 w/ leather sectional w/ recliners & 52" flat screen tv. Dining area opens to the 12x11 kitchen w/ granite bar. Home has 2 master suites, 1st master is 15x12, 2nd is 14x12, both fully furnished with all you need. Laundry room with cabinets. Covered parking and covered patio. One house cleaning per month is included in the rent. Owner agent. All applicants must have background check, fee is $45 per applicant. Yard service included! LEASING OPTIONS: 3 - 6 Months = $2,100/Month 6 months or longer = $2,000/Month [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3584697 ]