2306 12th St

BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN**Bring your design ideas to this single-story home located in Oak Park. Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,300 Down and $895/mo, you can start on the path to homeownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Somalia Houston at (909) 279 9615 for details, with questions or to set up a showing. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!** If this property is not for you, please look at our website for other available homes www nationwidecrllc com Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs, and utilities. ***Must have a minimum of $3,580/month (4X monthly pmt) in verifiable take-home monthly income to qualify.

