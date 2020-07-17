All apartments in Lake Charles
Find more places like 2306 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Charles, LA
/
2306 12th St
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:11 AM

2306 12th St

2306 12th Street · (909) 279-9615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Charles
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2306 12th Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN**Bring your design ideas to this single-story home located in Oak Park. Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,300 Down and $895/mo, you can start on the path to homeownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Somalia Houston at (909) 279 9615 for details, with questions or to set up a showing. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!** If this property is not for you, please look at our website for other available homes www nationwidecrllc com Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs, and utilities. ***Must have a minimum of $3,580/month (4X monthly pmt) in verifiable take-home monthly income to qualify.
BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN**Bring your design ideas to this single-story home located in Oak Park. Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,300 Down and $895/mo, you can start on the path to homeownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. Contact Somalia Houston at (909) 279 9615 for details, with questions or to set up a showing. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!** If this property is not for you, please look at our website for other available homes www nationwidecrllc com Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs, and utilities. ***Must have a minimum of $3,580/month (4X monthly pmt) in verifiable take-home monthly income to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 12th St have any available units?
2306 12th St has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2306 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
2306 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 2306 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 2306 12th St offer parking?
No, 2306 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 2306 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 12th St have a pool?
No, 2306 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 2306 12th St have accessible units?
No, 2306 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2306 12th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Evergreen at River Oaks Apartments
4650 Nelson Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave
Lake Charles, LA 70607
The Phoenix Apartments
3619 Texas St
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605

Similar Pages

Lake Charles 1 BedroomsLake Charles 2 Bedrooms
Lake Charles Apartments with ParkingLake Charles Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Charles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXBridge City, TXEunice, LA
Moss Bluff, LAPort Neches, TXCarlyss, LADeRidder, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity