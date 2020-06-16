All apartments in Lake Charles
Find more places like 222 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Charles, LA
/
222 Park Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

222 Park Avenue

222 Park Avenue · (337) 540-2807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Charles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

222 Park Avenue, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Park Avenue Apt #D, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Downtown Margaret Place! fully furnished downstairs home with high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. High end decor. Just bring you clothes! Oversized with windows, open areas, original tile in bathroom. Walk to boardwalk, lake, parks, downtown restaurants, shopping & lots of entertainment. Once you live in this area, you will never want to leave! To get details or to view this property call Kym DiGiovanni 337540- 2807 an agent with over 23 years experience with Century 21 Mike D. Bono & Co.’s, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70605. Each office is independently owned & operated. Licensed by Louisiana Real Estate Commission. Office phone 337 478-1578 ask for Kym DiGiovanni or call direct at 337 540-2807 [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3584696 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Park Avenue have any available units?
222 Park Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Park Avenue have?
Some of 222 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Charles.
Does 222 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 222 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Lake Charles
5225 Elliott Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
West M Apartments
1330 W McNeese St
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Springs at Country Club
2130 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Watervue
1225 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Wilshire
4245 5th Ave
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Encore At Power Center
2770 Power Centre Pkwy
Lake Charles, LA 70607
Village Green
2700 Ernest Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Advenir at Lake Charles
1531 Country Club Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70605

Similar Pages

Lake Charles 1 BedroomsLake Charles 2 Bedrooms
Lake Charles Apartments with ParkingLake Charles Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Charles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXPort Arthur, TXNederland, TXOrange, TXGroves, TX
Prien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXDeRidder, LABridge City, TX
Port Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity