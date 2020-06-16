222 Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Park Avenue Apt #D, Lake Charles, LA 70601 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kym DiGiovanni, Century 21 Mike D Bono, (337) 540-2807. Available from: 03/27/2020. No pets allowed. Downtown Margaret Place! fully furnished downstairs home with high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. High end decor. Just bring you clothes! Oversized with windows, open areas, original tile in bathroom. Walk to boardwalk, lake, parks, downtown restaurants, shopping & lots of entertainment. Once you live in this area, you will never want to leave! To get details or to view this property call Kym DiGiovanni 337540- 2807 an agent with over 23 years experience with Century 21 Mike D. Bono & Co.’s, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70605. Each office is independently owned & operated. Licensed by Louisiana Real Estate Commission. Office phone 337 478-1578 ask for Kym DiGiovanni or call direct at 337 540-2807 [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3584696 ]