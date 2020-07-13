All apartments in Lafayette
915 S College Rd · (443) 917-3393
Location

915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 11

$544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Jul 15

$564

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Jul 15

$721

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South College Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does South College Gardens have any available units?
South College Gardens has 3 units available starting at $544 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South College Gardens have?
Some of South College Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South College Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
South College Gardens is offering the following rent specials: $200 off first month's rent on Select Apartment Homes! *Select units. Limited time offer. Restrictions may apply.
Is South College Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, South College Gardens is pet friendly.
Does South College Gardens offer parking?
Yes, South College Gardens offers parking.
Does South College Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, South College Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South College Gardens have a pool?
Yes, South College Gardens has a pool.
Does South College Gardens have accessible units?
No, South College Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does South College Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, South College Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does South College Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South College Gardens has units with air conditioning.

