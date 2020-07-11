Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park internet access internet cafe valet service

Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette. With apartments as modern as the newly constructed building they are housed in, the apartment homes offered at Robley Place Apartments provide residents with a contemporary and luxurious lifestyle in the heart of Lafayettes most popular attractions. The buildings crisp facade, wooden architecture, and large windows compliment the stylishly designed interiors of these brand-new apartment homes. Youll quickly feel at home in our beautifully appointed apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops, oversized closets, and expansive soaker tubs. If these high-end apartment features arent enough to impress you, our community features will certainly peak your interest. Indulge in our sparkling swimming pool, well-equipped fitness center, or extraordinary clubhouse perfect for organizing festive social gatherings. Robley Place Apartments is the perfect choice for the discerning apartment dweller.