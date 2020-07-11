All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

Robley Place Apartments

1100 Robley Dr · (337) 409-5965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA 70503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1104 · Avail. Sep 17

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 5202 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

Unit 8304 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 847 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10105 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 6306 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 2103 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11203 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Unit 9103 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Robley Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
valet service
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette. With apartments as modern as the newly constructed building they are housed in, the apartment homes offered at Robley Place Apartments provide residents with a contemporary and luxurious lifestyle in the heart of Lafayettes most popular attractions. The buildings crisp facade, wooden architecture, and large windows compliment the stylishly designed interiors of these brand-new apartment homes. Youll quickly feel at home in our beautifully appointed apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops, oversized closets, and expansive soaker tubs. If these high-end apartment features arent enough to impress you, our community features will certainly peak your interest. Indulge in our sparkling swimming pool, well-equipped fitness center, or extraordinary clubhouse perfect for organizing festive social gatherings. Robley Place Apartments is the perfect choice for the discerning apartment dweller.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for pets 35lbs and under, $500 for pets over 35lbs
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached garage $100/month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Robley Place Apartments have any available units?
Robley Place Apartments has 14 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Robley Place Apartments have?
Some of Robley Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Robley Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Robley Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Robley Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Robley Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Robley Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Robley Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Robley Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Robley Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Robley Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Robley Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Robley Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Robley Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Robley Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Robley Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Robley Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Robley Place Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
