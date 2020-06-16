801 Beverly Drive

Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath in Bendel Gardens Subdivision - Pet Friendly - 3 bed 2 bath single-family home with nice size yard and beautiful oak tree, beautiful sunroom, and nice size bedrooms. Bendel Gardens is a highly desired established subdivision. Great school district! Woodvale Elementary / Alleman Middle. Located across the street from Lafayette General, grocery store and shopping. 1 mile from the university.
Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee, $15 pet rent per pet
Students: yes
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, refrigerator AS IS, w/d connections
Electricity: LUS
Water/Sewer/Trash: LUS
Deposit: 1 month rent
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com
BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391
(RLNE1909119)