801 Beverly Drive

3 Bed 2 Bath in Bendel Gardens Subdivision - Pet Friendly - 3 bed 2 bath single-family home with nice size yard and beautiful oak tree, beautiful sunroom, and nice size bedrooms. Bendel Gardens is a highly desired established subdivision. Great school district! Woodvale Elementary / Alleman Middle. Located across the street from Lafayette General, grocery store and shopping. 1 mile from the university.



Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee, $15 pet rent per pet

Students: yes

Appliances: stove, dishwasher, refrigerator AS IS, w/d connections

Electricity: LUS

Water/Sewer/Trash: LUS

Deposit: 1 month rent

Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent

Background check

Credit check

12 month minimum lease term

Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company

Apply: www.bgrealty.com



BG Realty & Management LLC

337-281-4391



(RLNE1909119)