Lafayette, LA
801 Beverly Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

801 Beverly Drive

801 Beverly Drive · (337) 281-4391
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Beverly Drive, Lafayette, LA 70503
Bendel Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 801 Beverly Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1887 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath in Bendel Gardens Subdivision - Pet Friendly - 3 bed 2 bath single-family home with nice size yard and beautiful oak tree, beautiful sunroom, and nice size bedrooms. Bendel Gardens is a highly desired established subdivision. Great school district! Woodvale Elementary / Alleman Middle. Located across the street from Lafayette General, grocery store and shopping. 1 mile from the university.

Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee, $15 pet rent per pet
Students: yes
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, refrigerator AS IS, w/d connections
Electricity: LUS
Water/Sewer/Trash: LUS
Deposit: 1 month rent
Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent
Background check
Credit check
12 month minimum lease term
Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company
Apply: www.bgrealty.com

BG Realty & Management LLC
337-281-4391

(RLNE1909119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Beverly Drive have any available units?
801 Beverly Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 801 Beverly Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Beverly Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Beverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 801 Beverly Drive offer parking?
No, 801 Beverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 801 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
