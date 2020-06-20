All apartments in Lafayette
330 Jeanette Street
330 Jeanette Street

330 Jeanette Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Jeanette Street, Lafayette, LA 70506

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
This brand new 3 bed 2 bath craftsmen style home is just minutes from SLCC and UL. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood right off of Bertrand Drive, you'll have quick access to I10 leaving town, and all Lafayette has to offer in the city. That said, once you step in this home you may never want to leave. You'll love the open, bright, and airy living area with cathedral ceilings and recessed lighting. The open floor plan connects the kitchen with a granite countertop island bar offering additional storage and a place to entertain friends and family while cooking. And you'll love cooking in this kitchen. The beautiful white cabinets contrast elegantly against the slate grey granite countertops and stainless appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Jeanette Street have any available units?
330 Jeanette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, LA.
What amenities does 330 Jeanette Street have?
Some of 330 Jeanette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Jeanette Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Jeanette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Jeanette Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Jeanette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 330 Jeanette Street offer parking?
No, 330 Jeanette Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Jeanette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Jeanette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Jeanette Street have a pool?
No, 330 Jeanette Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Jeanette Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Jeanette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Jeanette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Jeanette Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Jeanette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Jeanette Street does not have units with air conditioning.
