330 Jeanette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

This brand new 3 bed 2 bath craftsmen style home is just minutes from SLCC and UL. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood right off of Bertrand Drive, you'll have quick access to I10 leaving town, and all Lafayette has to offer in the city. That said, once you step in this home you may never want to leave. You'll love the open, bright, and airy living area with cathedral ceilings and recessed lighting. The open floor plan connects the kitchen with a granite countertop island bar offering additional storage and a place to entertain friends and family while cooking. And you'll love cooking in this kitchen. The beautiful white cabinets contrast elegantly against the slate grey granite countertops and stainless appliances.