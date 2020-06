Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on N. College Near UL Athletics - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on N. College Near UL Athletics. Close to Cajun Field for sports and transportation, close to shopping and entertainment. Features large spacious floor plan with all appliances including the washer and dryer.



Pets: Yes with $500 pet deposit (small dogs only weighing 25 lbs or less)

Students: yes

Deposit: 1 month rent

Elementary: Woodvale

Middle School: Lafayette

High School: Lafayette

Electricity: LUS

Water: LUS

Gas: Atmos

Internet: LUS

Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent

Background check

Credit check

12 month minimum lease term

Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company

Apply: www.bgrealty.com



BG Realty & Management LLC

337-281-4391



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3410851)