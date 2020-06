Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave

This brand new 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome will be move-in ready before summer. The developer designed this with first time home buyers in mind. The monthly note is comparable to area rent rates, while still offering details and quality that go far beyond standard builder grade. The modern design mixed with craftsman touches makes this townhome feel both fresh and comfortable. The smart layout maximizes space with an open concept downstairs and a unique loft style bedroom upstairs, perfect for a home office or studio. The kitchen is outfitted with all new appliances. Enjoy a private backyard patio perfect for relaxing. Owner is a licensed agent.