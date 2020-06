Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles. Has a small fenced-in yard.



Pets: Yes, small dogs only (25 lbs or less) with $300 pet fee and $15/month per pet. (MAX 2 pets)

Students: Would consider

Deposit: 1 month rent

Appliances: Refrigerator Stove Microwave Garbage Disposal Dishwasher Washer & Dryer

Electricity: LUS

Water: LUS

Internet: LUS

Trash: LUS

Income Requirements: 3X monthly rent

Background check

Credit check

12 month minimum lease term

Renters Tenant Liability Insurance Required - $12.50 through management company

Apply: www.bgrealty.com



BG Realty & Management LLC

337-281-4391



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3370156)