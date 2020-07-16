221 Chimney Rock Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Looking for a clean and neat rental? Here it is! Every counter space, cabinet door and all knobs have been wiped down and sanitized for your safety. Brand new floors in the living, dining and master bedroom! You will love the spacious and open floor plan with an actual laundry room. Located upstairs are two bedrooms, each with a space for a desk and a shared bathroom. Outside, you will love the two separate patio areas perfect for sipping your morning coffee or evening beverage. Also comes with a 2 car garage! Deposit is $1350Call for your showing today!