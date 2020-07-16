All apartments in Lafayette County
Lafayette County, LA
221 Chimney Rock Blvd.
221 Chimney Rock Blvd.

221 Chimney Rock Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

221 Chimney Rock Boulevard, Lafayette County, LA 70508

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for a clean and neat rental? Here it is! Every counter space, cabinet door and all knobs have been wiped down and sanitized for your safety. Brand new floors in the living, dining and master bedroom! You will love the spacious and open floor plan with an actual laundry room. Located upstairs are two bedrooms, each with a space for a desk and a shared bathroom. Outside, you will love the two separate patio areas perfect for sipping your morning coffee or evening beverage. Also comes with a 2 car garage! Deposit is $1350Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. have any available units?
221 Chimney Rock Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette County, LA.
Is 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
221 Chimney Rock Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette County.
Does 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. offers parking.
Does 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. have a pool?
No, 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Chimney Rock Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
