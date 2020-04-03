All apartments in Jeanerette
9659 Highway 182
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:23 PM

9659 Highway 182

9659 East Old Spanish Trail · (985) 790-4904
Location

9659 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA 70544

Price and availability

Studio

Unit D8 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
1.8 AC , Stabilized production yard with security fencing. Frontage access on LA Highway 90 . There are (3) adjacent parcels available for separate Lease and (2) parcels with Intracoastal Waterway- waterfront, bulkhead and waterside docking available. The site as a combine total of 14.9 AC available lease land. 7.304 adjacent to the subject ad 7.6 AC with 635.9 linear feet of waterfrontage. All parcels are separately listed and may be assembled. All Utilities are available. Please contact listing agent for further information. This listing is included in an Industrial waterfront facility that offers land for expansion, office space, waterfront services. Located next to Avoca Island Cutoff Waterway, 1.3 miles to US Hwy. 90 and access to rail spur 0.3 miles. BNSF and CN Railway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9659 Highway 182 have any available units?
9659 Highway 182 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9659 Highway 182 currently offering any rent specials?
9659 Highway 182 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9659 Highway 182 pet-friendly?
No, 9659 Highway 182 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jeanerette.
Does 9659 Highway 182 offer parking?
No, 9659 Highway 182 does not offer parking.
Does 9659 Highway 182 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9659 Highway 182 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9659 Highway 182 have a pool?
No, 9659 Highway 182 does not have a pool.
Does 9659 Highway 182 have accessible units?
No, 9659 Highway 182 does not have accessible units.
Does 9659 Highway 182 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9659 Highway 182 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9659 Highway 182 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9659 Highway 182 has units with air conditioning.
