9659 Highway 182

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

1.8 AC , Stabilized production yard with security fencing. Frontage access on LA Highway 90 . There are (3) adjacent parcels available for separate Lease and (2) parcels with Intracoastal Waterway- waterfront, bulkhead and waterside docking available. The site as a combine total of 14.9 AC available lease land. 7.304 adjacent to the subject ad 7.6 AC with 635.9 linear feet of waterfrontage. All parcels are separately listed and may be assembled. All Utilities are available. Please contact listing agent for further information. This listing is included in an Industrial waterfront facility that offers land for expansion, office space, waterfront services. Located next to Avoca Island Cutoff Waterway, 1.3 miles to US Hwy. 90 and access to rail spur 0.3 miles. BNSF and CN Railway.