Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 4 plex townhomes just blocks from the levee. Nice open living, kitchen breakfast room with tile flooring and plenty of counter space too. Laundry closet and 1/2 bath also on first floor. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling with laminate wood flooring and shared full bath. Parking assigned for 2 cars only. Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more. Application process $40 for each person 18 & older.