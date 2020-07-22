13 Apartments for rent in Hammond, LA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 N Holly St
206 North Holly Street, Hammond, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
House for rent in downtown Hammond features newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard,new water heater, hard wood floors, washer and dryer, king sized bed in master, porch with swing, new

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
106 N CARTER Street
106 North Carter Street, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$500
350 sqft
These newly renovated efficiency apartments have it all! Each unit includes microwave, refrigerator, & stove. Laundry room conveniently located on each floor. Walking distance from SLU, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1130 ROMA Avenue
1130 Roma Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,375
1375 sqft
High traffic count w/ highway visibility. Located next door to Regions Bank. This suite fits many types of businesses criteria retail, office, finance, insurance or medical layout. Open floor plan w/ kitchenet, & bathroom.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
125 E THOMAS Street
125 East Thomas Street, Hammond, LA
Studio
$2,900
2725 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! Best corner in Great Historic downtown Hammond. Fantastic location for lease! So many possibilities. Office, retail, restaurant, bakery, wholesale market!! Come check it out today.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
710 SW RAILROAD Avenue
710 SW Railroad Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,950
1720 sqft
Two suites available (H & F) located on the edge of downtown Hammond! For lease $1950/ month. One month's security deposit.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
112 S HOLLY Street
112 S Holly St, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,577
4421 sqft
Two ground-floor office/retail suites for lease in downtown Hammond. Excellent location! Suites connect and are 1771 SF and 2650 SF. 112 Holly features reception, 5 offices, 2 baths, conference room and break room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
710 S CHESTNUT Street
710 South Chestnut Street, Hammond, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1048 sqft
Charming remodeled home just minutes from downtown , shopping center , and Southeastern University. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has new hardwood floors , no carpet, and a fenced in backyard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 DEREK Drive
1305 Derek Dr, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,635
2726 sqft
Impressive office property with brick construction, copper awnings, and high ceilings - 2726 SF of general office or medical space available. Plenty of parking and convenient access to I-12 or I-55, just off Morrison.
Results within 1 mile of Hammond

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
47439 N OAK Street
47439 North Oak Street, Tangipahoa County, LA
Studio
$8,000
10000 sqft
10,000sf+ available space. Multiple buildings located in Hammond on the Corner of N Oak St/Highway 1064. Former school. Building design is classroom style. Located less than 3 miles from I55.
Results within 5 miles of Hammond

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
404 E BEECH Street
404 East Beech Street, Ponchatoula, LA
2 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST 3 BLOCKS OFF OF E. PINE(HWY 22) AND DOWNTOWN PONCHATOULA, THIS APARTMENT MAKES A LOT OF SENSE FOR A LOT OF RENTERS. EASY ACCESS TO INTERSTATES, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING AND FINE DINING.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
480 E PINE Street
480 East Pine Street, Ponchatoula, LA
Studio
$2,000
1300 sqft
Great location!!! Corner lot located on main street to get exposure from traffic.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
31285 Garner St
31285 Garner Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1280 sqft
Available August 3, 2020 $925 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath located in the rural development area in Springfield LA . 5 minutes from the interstate.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Hammond, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Hammond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

