Apartment List
/
LA
/
zachary
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Zachary, LA with garage

Zachary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:55am
Baker/Zachary
17 Units Available
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
Zachary
42 Units Available
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
20978 High Plains Drive
20978 High Plains Dr, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2211 sqft
Trendy! Newly constructed in 2019, spacious 2211 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Fairview Gardens Subdivision.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
7155 Landry Drive
7155 Landry Drive, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates. This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2239 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
6347 Mallard Crossing
6347 Mallard Crossing Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1689 sqft
New construction in the Zachary school district. 3 bdrm/3 bath home with enclosed garage and all appliances. New construction in the Zachary school district. 3 bdrm/3 bath home with enclosed garage and all appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates - Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Results within 10 miles of Zachary

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
13793 Azalea Drive
13793 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1608 sqft
Townhouse Living at The Bluffs Country Club and Golf Resorts! “Afton Villas at the Bluffs”. Afton Villas at the Bluffs offers a lifestyle of country club and resort living.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5763 Mimosa Way
5763 Mimosa Way, West Feliciana County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1650 sqft
RENTAL . RENTAL . RENTAL . Fantastic Townhome located in the John James Audubon Wildlife Preserve in THE BLUFFS COUNTRY CLUB & GOLF RESORT. 1800.00 month. First months rent , deposit, and 50.00 app fee. One year lease required.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Central
1 Unit Available
10933 Ida Avenue
10933 Ida Avenue, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1677 sqft
Please read entire listing. There are requirements that must be met. This is a beautifully renovated home in Boganvilla Estates in the community of Central. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, home on a beautiful shaded lot.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
13802 Azalea Dr
13802 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1457 sqft
TOWN HOME LIVING at THE BLUFFS COUNTRY CLUB AND GOLF RESORTS newest development, "Afton Villas at the Bluffs.' We have ALL NEW FLOOR PLANS! BUILT by the area's premier home builder, J.A. Wheeler & Assoc. these homes feel custom from top to bottom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Zachary, LA

Zachary apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Zachary 3 BedroomsZachary Apartments with Parking
Zachary Dog Friendly Apartments
Zachary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAGonzales, LAHammond, LAInniswold, LA
Walker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College