Hammond, LA
1305 DEREK Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1305 DEREK Drive

1305 Derek Dr · (985) 373-6417
Hammond
Location

1305 Derek Dr, Hammond, LA 70403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3,4 · Avail. now

$3,635

Studio · 1 Bath · 2726 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Impressive office property with brick construction, copper awnings, and high ceilings - 2726 SF of general office or medical space available. Plenty of parking and convenient access to I-12 or I-55, just off Morrison. Located in area of medical/office complexes across from Landmark Nursing Care. Suites 3 and 4 are combined and include a large open office area, kitchen, and two ADA baths. $3635/month + $682 NNN fees = $4317 total. $25,000 in build-out allowance at $19/PSF base rent. 3-year minimum term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 DEREK Drive have any available units?
1305 DEREK Drive has a unit available for $3,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1305 DEREK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 DEREK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 DEREK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 DEREK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammond.
Does 1305 DEREK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 DEREK Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 DEREK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 DEREK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 DEREK Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 DEREK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 DEREK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 DEREK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 DEREK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 DEREK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 DEREK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 DEREK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
