1305 DEREK Drive

Impressive office property with brick construction, copper awnings, and high ceilings - 2726 SF of general office or medical space available. Plenty of parking and convenient access to I-12 or I-55, just off Morrison. Located in area of medical/office complexes across from Landmark Nursing Care. Suites 3 and 4 are combined and include a large open office area, kitchen, and two ADA baths. $3635/month + $682 NNN fees = $4317 total. $25,000 in build-out allowance at $19/PSF base rent. 3-year minimum term.