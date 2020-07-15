/
2 bedroom apartments
168 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gretna, LA
New Gretna
621 AMELIA Street
621 Amelia Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Cute Shotgun Single Family Home on Amelia Street in Old Gretna, home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, eat in kitchen, inside laundry, fenced yard with a covered carport.
Mechanickham
219 LAVOISIER Street
219 Lavoisier Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
Adorable Historic 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath for lease. Walking distance to Gretna Farmer's market, levee and restaurants, local shopping. $1,000.00 per month. Security Deposit $1,000. Landlord takes care of lawn care.
McDonoughville
1225 JEFFERSON Street
1225 Jefferson Street, Gretna, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
Beautiful cottage in prime Old Gretna, Gleaming floors and neat as a pin. July 1st occupancy. Long driveway and phenomenal back yard
Magnolia Trace
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Central Business District
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
Lower Garden District
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Lower Garden District
1433 CONSTANCE Street
1433 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious dependency house.
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.
Lower Garden District
1824 SOPHIE WRIGHT Place
1824 Sophie Wright Place, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, IMPECCABLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED, NEW KITCHEN, CONCRETE FLOORS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMAZING MAGAZINE STREET SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Lower Garden District
1432 FELICITY Street
1432 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1444 sqft
Fantastic renovated space in the charming Lower Garden District Situated between St Charles Ave and Coliseum Square Park, this lovely two bedroom/2 bath home is fully furnished and the rent is inclusive of all utilities.
Lower Garden District
2028 CAMP Street
2028 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LIVE IN HISTORY! GORGEOUS VICTORIAN HOME ONE BLOCK FROM MAGAZINE & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING & MORE.
Central Business District
612 JULIA Street
612 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
612 Julia is one of the 13 Julia Row Sisters, some of the most historically significant buildings in New Orleans. This BRAND NEW completely renovated chic and classy 2 bed / 1.
Central Business District
450 JOHN CHURCHILL CHASE Street
450 John Churchill Chase Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1332 sqft
SPACIOUS Warehouse District unit boasts 1,332 SF with a LARGE living room, 2 Bed/2 Bath (floor plan yields privacy for both), WOOD floors. Well-appointed open kitchen with bar, granite counters, & stainless appliances.
Lower Garden District
1414 Magazine Street
1414 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent - 2 bedroom 1 bath unit for rent $1895/month rent plus $75 water and landscaping fee Amenities: - Conveniently located in the Garden District walking distance to warehouse district, dog park, coffee shops and many
Algiers Point
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.
Algiers Point
548 Verret Street
548 Verret Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
548 Verret St - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Michelle Brown at michelle.brown@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 330-4743.
Irish Channel
2344 CONSTANCE Street
2344 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Location, Location. Two Bedroom, Tow Bath Home in the Garden District (Irish Channel) with Custom Finishes Throughout. Hardwood Floors, 14ft Ceilings, Natural Light, Stainless Appliances, Custom Bar & Large Shared Back Deck for Entertaining.
Lower Garden District
728 JOSEPHINE Street
728 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1066 sqft
Charming Victorian double completely renovated with many historical features left intact. This side features two bedrooms and two full baths with an office only 3 blocks to Magazine St.
Lower Garden District
925 RACE Street
925 Race Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny, free standing Cottage. Beautifully furnished two-bedroom, two full bath apartment with private patio located in one of the coolest neighborhoods. The Convention Center just minutes away. Two blocks from Historic Magazine St.
Central Business District
923 CONSTANCE Street
923 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
826 sqft
Fab Warehouse Apt in St Joe Lofts! Beautifully renovated in the Heart of the Arts/Warehouse District.
Irish Channel
2823 CONSTANCE Street
2823 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1980 sqft
Location, Location! Freshly updated two bedroom duplex in high demand neighborhood. Steps to Magazine Street with loads of shopping, restaurants and nightlife.
Garden District
2715 MAGAZINE Street
2715 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Live in a Beautiful Historic Garden District Home! Very spacious 2 Bedrooms/3 Baths with 3rd bonus room. Open concept living area opens up to a courtyard with a pool! Laundry/pantry in kitchen with gas stove, double ovens and fireplace.
Algiers Point
546 Verret Street #Upper
546 Verret Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
780 sqft
546 Verret St Upper Unit $1195 Includes (water, gas, electric) - For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Michelle Brown at michelle.brown@latterblumpm.com or by phone at (504) 330-4743.