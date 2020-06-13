Apartment List
/
LA
/
gonzales
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA

Finding an apartment in Gonzales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
53 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
$
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
45 Units Available
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1238 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 N. Janice Ave.
1021 North Janice Avenue, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Great Home in Gonzales - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is modestly updated and has convenient laundry room and ample storage. Covered 2 car parking and a spacious backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzales

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
39540 Legacy Lake Drive
39540 Legacy Lake Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
Must see this D.R. Horton designed, trendy, 1550 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in highly coveted Legacy Oaks Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40513 Cross Ridge Ave
40513 Cross Ridge Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath single family home for lease in Gonzales, LA - (RLNE4701146)

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15155 Hwy. 44 #24B
15155 North Burnside Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1328 sqft
15155 Hwy. 44 #24B Available 08/15/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON THE LAKE IN Ascension Parish - Directions: AIRLINE HWY SOUTH TO GERMANY RD (HWY 931). TURN LEFT ON HWY 44.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
41032 Garden Court
41032 Garden Court, Ascension County, LA
Studio
$1,550
- (RLNE5827453)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
1 Unit Available
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2520 sqft
***Available June 5th*** This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
Results within 10 miles of Gonzales
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12386 River Highlands Building #3 - Unit B
12386 River Highlands Dr, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo on Diversion Canal! - Directions: I-10 TO SORRENTO, LEFT ON 22, 9 MILES TO RIVER HIGHLANDS Subdivision: River Highlands Condo 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,017 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,250.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,250.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2491 sqft
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gonzales, LA

Finding an apartment in Gonzales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Gonzales 2 BedroomsGonzales 3 BedroomsGonzales Apartments with BalconyGonzales Apartments with Garage
Gonzales Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGonzales Apartments with ParkingGonzales Apartments with PoolGonzales Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gonzales Cheap PlacesGonzales Dog Friendly ApartmentsGonzales Luxury PlacesGonzales Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LAMetairie, LAHouma, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LADenham Springs, LABayou Cane, LAZachary, LA
Thibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA
Gardere, LAVillage St. George, LAPrairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University