Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

8227-C Bayou Fountain Ave

8227 Bayou Fountain Ave · (225) 413-8882
Location

8227 Bayou Fountain Ave, Gardere, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8227-C BAYOU FOUNTAIN AVE. · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
8227 Bayou Fountain Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Located in Bayou Fountain Area.
This Townhouse offers great living space, washer and dryer included. Private patio, carpeted bedrooms and wood style flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen area. Don't miss out on this great cozy townhouse!!

AMENITIES:
*Spacious Kitchen
*Large Living Space
*Fire Place
*Stove/ Oven
*Refrigerator
*Dishwasher
*Washer and Dryer
*Wood Flooring
*Near City bus line
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Personal Touch Properties complies with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate in the rental of its homes or apartments based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and handicap.

Feel free to go online at http://www.personaltouchpropertiesllc.com for more information or to fill out our online application.
Call (225)413-8882 or (225)769-5005 for more information.

"We Are Pet Friendly"

(RLNE2043942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

