8227-C Bayou Fountain Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance

8227 Bayou Fountain Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse Located in Bayou Fountain Area.

This Townhouse offers great living space, washer and dryer included. Private patio, carpeted bedrooms and wood style flooring in living room, dining room and kitchen area. Don't miss out on this great cozy townhouse!!



AMENITIES:

*Spacious Kitchen

*Large Living Space

*Fire Place

*Stove/ Oven

*Refrigerator

*Dishwasher

*Washer and Dryer

*Wood Flooring

*Near City bus line

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



Personal Touch Properties complies with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate in the rental of its homes or apartments based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, and handicap.



Feel free to go online at http://www.personaltouchpropertiesllc.com for more information or to fill out our online application.

Call (225)413-8882 or (225)769-5005 for more information.



"We Are Pet Friendly"



(RLNE2043942)