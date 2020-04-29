Amenities
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H Available 07/15/20 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY - Directions: HIGHLAND RD. TO GARDERE; RIGHT ON BURBANK; CONDOS APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE ON THE RIGHT OR W. LEE DR. TO BURBANK; LEFT ON BURBANK; APPROXIMATELY TWO MILES DOWN ON THE LEFT
Subdivision: MEADOW BEND CROSSING
2 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,100 SQ.FT.
RENT: $ 1,150.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $ 1,150.00
PET DEPOSIT: $ 250.00
SMALL DOGS ACCEPTED
PET FRIENDLY! NO CATS
Description:
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer remain.
Security system available. Tenant pays for monthly service.
Small Balcony
Upstairs condominium
Gated Community
Carpet only in the bedrooms.
9ft Ceilings
No Utilities Included in the Rent!
Convenient to LSU, shopping and Interstate. Each unit is dressed up with 9ft ceilings, security system, custom cabinets, crown molding and ceramic tile in the living and dining areas, baths, halls, kitchen floors, and countertops.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3392671)