Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H

818 Meadow Bend Drive · (225) 252-8645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA 70820
South Burbank

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H · Avail. Jul 15

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H Available 07/15/20 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY - Directions: HIGHLAND RD. TO GARDERE; RIGHT ON BURBANK; CONDOS APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE ON THE RIGHT OR W. LEE DR. TO BURBANK; LEFT ON BURBANK; APPROXIMATELY TWO MILES DOWN ON THE LEFT
Subdivision: MEADOW BEND CROSSING

2 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,100 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 1,150.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $ 1,150.00
PET DEPOSIT: $ 250.00
SMALL DOGS ACCEPTED
PET FRIENDLY! NO CATS

Description:
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer remain.
Security system available. Tenant pays for monthly service.
Small Balcony
Upstairs condominium
Gated Community
Carpet only in the bedrooms.
9ft Ceilings
No Utilities Included in the Rent!

Convenient to LSU, shopping and Interstate. Each unit is dressed up with 9ft ceilings, security system, custom cabinets, crown molding and ceramic tile in the living and dining areas, baths, halls, kitchen floors, and countertops.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3392671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H have any available units?
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H have?
Some of 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H currently offering any rent specials?
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H is pet friendly.
Does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H offer parking?
No, 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H does not offer parking.
Does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H have a pool?
No, 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H does not have a pool.
Does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H have accessible units?
No, 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H does not have units with air conditioning.
