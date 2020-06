Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom house right off Burbank drive near starring. Kitchen has granite counter tops and brand new appliances. New paint and fixtures throughout. This house is perfect for anyone looking to be in a great location. You are close LSU, L'auberge Casino, Mall of Lousiana, Brec Parks, ect...



****NO PETS****



Nearby schools include St Jude School, Wildwood Elementary School and Kenilworth Middle School.