1484 Lila St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

1484 Lila St

1484 Lila St · No Longer Available
Location

1484 Lila St, Gardere, LA 70820
South Burbank

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home near LSU!!! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge. NO CARPET, All new appliances, new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, storage, washer dryer, yard, and granite countertops. Is pet friendly ($500 pet fee). $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Blake at 225-301-7565 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

