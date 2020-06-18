1484 Lila St

Amenities

Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home near LSU!!! Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge. NO CARPET, All new appliances, new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, storage, washer dryer, yard, and granite countertops. Is pet friendly ($500 pet fee). $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Blake at 225-301-7565 to learn more.