Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout. There is a fireplace in the living room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that looks into the dining and living room.There is a laundry room off of the kitchen and the master bedroom has a fireplace and raised ceilings. The master bath has a Jacuzzi garden tub with double vanities and large walk-in closets. PREFERS NO SMOKING "Additional $20 Pet Application Fee will be required".



(RLNE4810260)