Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5311 Barberry Lane Available 07/01/20 SOUTH BOSSIER RENTAL - Beautiful well maintained home in the newer section of Golden Meadows. Wonderful open kitchen design with all stainless steel appliances remaining for tenant's use. Master suite bedroom opposite from the two other bedrooms in the house. Covered rear patio with privacy fenced backyard . Security system. Outstanding schools nearby including the new Parkway High just a couple of minutes away.



(RLNE5409277)