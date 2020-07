Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2429 Trichel - House for Lease - 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with around 800 square feet for lease in Bossier City. The rent is $625 per month with a $500 deposit. Non-aggressive pets under 40 lbs. are allowed with $500 pet fee per pet. Call the office for more information!



(RLNE2572837)