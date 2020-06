Amenities

2105 BEAUREGARD - House for Lease - Don't MISS this one! This home is available for lease. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with about 1480 sq ft. The rent is $1250 month with a $1000 deposit. It is at a great location just minutes from shopping and dining, great school district, and close Barksdale Air Force Base. Vaulted ceiling in the living room! Enclosed backyard perfect for kids or pets. 2 car garage. Non-aggressive pets under 40 lbs. are allowed with $500 pet fee per pet. Call the RE/MAX Advantage office of for more information!



(RLNE5611464)