1215 Ella Circle

Amenities
*Available for occupancy *Adorable home on a cul-de-sac street! 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen and living area are open and spacious. Appliances include a nice glass top stove/oven/range, over the range microwave and dishwasher. Full glass doors off kitchen leading to covered back patio. Huge back yard, fully fenced. Nice storage building. Good sized bedrooms and master. Full bath in the hallway and half bath with the master. Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. Minimum Non-Refundable Pet fee is $250. Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher pet fee.
To apply for this property, or for information on other available properties, visit our website at http://www.stevenspropertymgmt.com
Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Drive, Suite 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.