All apartments in Bossier City
Find more places like 1215 Ella Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bossier City, LA
/
1215 Ella Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1215 Ella Circle

1215 Ella Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bossier City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1215 Ella Circle, Bossier City, LA 71112

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Available for occupancy *Adorable home on a cul-de-sac street! 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen and living area are open and spacious. Appliances include a nice glass top stove/oven/range, over the range microwave and dishwasher. Full glass doors off kitchen leading to covered back patio. Huge back yard, fully fenced. Nice storage building. Good sized bedrooms and master. Full bath in the hallway and half bath with the master. Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. Minimum Non-Refundable Pet fee is $250. Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher pet fee.
To apply for this property, or for information on other available properties, visit our website at http://www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Drive, Suite 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Ella Circle have any available units?
1215 Ella Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bossier City, LA.
How much is rent in Bossier City, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bossier City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Ella Circle have?
Some of 1215 Ella Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Ella Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Ella Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Ella Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Ella Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Ella Circle offer parking?
No, 1215 Ella Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Ella Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Ella Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Ella Circle have a pool?
No, 1215 Ella Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Ella Circle have accessible units?
No, 1215 Ella Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Ella Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Ella Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd
Bossier City, LA 71111
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr
Bossier City, LA 71111
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd
Bossier City, LA 71111
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St
Bossier City, LA 71112
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive
Bossier City, LA 71112
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing
Bossier City, LA 71111
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard
Bossier City, LA 71112

Similar Pages

Bossier City 1 BedroomsBossier City 2 Bedrooms
Bossier City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBossier City Apartments with Parking
Bossier City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LAMarshall, TX
Atlanta, TXHaughton, LA
Red Chute, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College