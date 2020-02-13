1215 Ella Circle

Amenities

*Available for occupancy *Adorable home on a cul-de-sac street! 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Ceramic tile throughout! Kitchen and living area are open and spacious. Appliances include a nice glass top stove/oven/range, over the range microwave and dishwasher. Full glass doors off kitchen leading to covered back patio. Huge back yard, fully fenced. Nice storage building. Good sized bedrooms and master. Full bath in the hallway and half bath with the master. Pets are welcome but are subject to approval. Minimum Non-Refundable Pet fee is $250. Multiple pets or large breeds may require a higher pet fee.

To apply for this property, or for information on other available properties, visit our website at http://www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



Stevens Asset Mgmt

1000 Chinaberry Drive, Suite 804

Bossier City, LA 71111

(318)219-5808

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.