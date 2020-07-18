All apartments in Ascension County
42515 Pebblestone Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

42515 Pebblestone Ave

42515 Pebblestone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

42515 Pebblestone Avenue, Ascension County, LA 70769

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home waiting for you in Ascension Parish - Property Id: 309429

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home with freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, and updated fixtures throughout the house. Large kitchen with an open floor plan that flows into the dining area and living room. Kitchen has large granite countertops with plenty of cabinet storage, a large pantry, and a six burner gas stove. Double vanity in master bath with garden soaker tub and separate walk in shower. Large walk in master closet and granite countertops in both bathrooms. Full laundry room with extra storage, a nice size fenced in backyard, and two car garage. Practically never run out of hot water with the efficient tankless hot water heater and enjoy lower electric bills with the radiant barrier roof. Large amazing child friendly subdivision with access to multiple walking trials, community lakes, neighborhood park, and an abundance of beautiful scenic green space. Wonderful Ascension Parish schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309429
Property Id 309429

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5897209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42515 Pebblestone Ave have any available units?
42515 Pebblestone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ascension County, LA.
What amenities does 42515 Pebblestone Ave have?
Some of 42515 Pebblestone Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42515 Pebblestone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
42515 Pebblestone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42515 Pebblestone Ave pet-friendly?
No, 42515 Pebblestone Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ascension County.
Does 42515 Pebblestone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 42515 Pebblestone Ave offers parking.
Does 42515 Pebblestone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42515 Pebblestone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42515 Pebblestone Ave have a pool?
No, 42515 Pebblestone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 42515 Pebblestone Ave have accessible units?
No, 42515 Pebblestone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 42515 Pebblestone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42515 Pebblestone Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 42515 Pebblestone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 42515 Pebblestone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
