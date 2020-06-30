12091 Amsterdam Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction

- Move in Ready New Construction Home. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen and nice butler's pantry with glass top cabinets. The kitchen also comes with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite counter tops. The master suite is spacious in size and nice master bath. The Master Bathroom has custom built shower, soaking tub, separate vanities and large walk in closet with custom cabinetry. Other amenities include: Mud Room area which is perfect for dropping of book-sacks, shoes, etc. half bath near the kitchen, walk in pantry, rear covered patio, landscaping, sidewalks and community pool, security system.



PLEASE CONTACT REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-622-1155 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL PROPERTIES SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.



(RLNE3885756)