All apartments in Ascension County
Find more places like 12091 Amsterdam Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ascension County, LA
/
12091 Amsterdam Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:31 AM

12091 Amsterdam Ave

12091 Amsterdam Avenue · (225) 622-1155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12091 Amsterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA 70734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12091 Amsterdam Ave · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
- Move in Ready New Construction Home. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen and nice butler's pantry with glass top cabinets. The kitchen also comes with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite counter tops. The master suite is spacious in size and nice master bath. The Master Bathroom has custom built shower, soaking tub, separate vanities and large walk in closet with custom cabinetry. Other amenities include: Mud Room area which is perfect for dropping of book-sacks, shoes, etc. half bath near the kitchen, walk in pantry, rear covered patio, landscaping, sidewalks and community pool, security system.

PLEASE CONTACT REMAX PROPERTIES AT 225-622-1155 FOR ALL INQUIRIES. APPLICATION TO BE COMPLETED ONLINE AT WWW.BETHALFORD.COM UNDER RENTAL PROPERTIES SECTION. $55.00 APPLICATION FEE TO BE PAID AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. MUST ALSO SUBMIT COPY OF LICENSE AND 30 DAYS PROOF OF INCOME WITH APPLICATION TO BE PROCESSED.

(RLNE3885756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12091 Amsterdam Ave have any available units?
12091 Amsterdam Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12091 Amsterdam Ave have?
Some of 12091 Amsterdam Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12091 Amsterdam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12091 Amsterdam Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12091 Amsterdam Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12091 Amsterdam Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ascension County.
Does 12091 Amsterdam Ave offer parking?
No, 12091 Amsterdam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12091 Amsterdam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12091 Amsterdam Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12091 Amsterdam Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12091 Amsterdam Ave has a pool.
Does 12091 Amsterdam Ave have accessible units?
No, 12091 Amsterdam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12091 Amsterdam Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12091 Amsterdam Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12091 Amsterdam Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12091 Amsterdam Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12091 Amsterdam Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd
Gonzales, LA 70737
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd
Gonzales, LA 70737

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHouma, LAKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LADenham Springs, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LA
New Iberia, LAZachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAInniswold, LAPrairieville, LAVillage St. George, LAOak Hills Place, LAGardere, LAOld Jefferson, LA
Westminster, LAWalker, LACentral, LAAddis, LAPonchatoula, LAJefferson, LAMarrero, LAJeanerette, LAGretna, LAChalmette, LAFranklinton, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity