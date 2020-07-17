All apartments in Ascension County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12062 Rotterdam lot#95

12062 Rotterdam Avenue · (225) 622-1155 ext. 103
Location

12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA 70734

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops,
stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep. walk in pantry. The Dining area has cypress beam and tile flooring. The Master Suite is
spacious and private. The Master Bath has sep. vanities, custom shower, Soaking Tub, water closet and large walk in closet with custom cabinetry. You
can actually get to the walk in laundry room with sink from the master closet or from the hall way near the kitchen. Entering from the two car garage is a
stop and drop area for you to take your shoes off and store or place your back packs from school. Private office is located off the entrance of the garage
as well. There are two more bedrooms located off the living room that share a hall bathroom. Covered Porch., fenced yard

(RLNE3973421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 have any available units?
12062 Rotterdam lot#95 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 have?
Some of 12062 Rotterdam lot#95's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 currently offering any rent specials?
12062 Rotterdam lot#95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 pet-friendly?
No, 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ascension County.
Does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 offer parking?
Yes, 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 offers parking.
Does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 have a pool?
No, 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 does not have a pool.
Does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 have accessible units?
No, 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 does not have accessible units.
Does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12062 Rotterdam lot#95 does not have units with air conditioning.
