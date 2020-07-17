12062 Rotterdam lot#95

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

- Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops,

stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep. walk in pantry. The Dining area has cypress beam and tile flooring. The Master Suite is

spacious and private. The Master Bath has sep. vanities, custom shower, Soaking Tub, water closet and large walk in closet with custom cabinetry. You

can actually get to the walk in laundry room with sink from the master closet or from the hall way near the kitchen. Entering from the two car garage is a

stop and drop area for you to take your shoes off and store or place your back packs from school. Private office is located off the entrance of the garage

as well. There are two more bedrooms located off the living room that share a hall bathroom. Covered Porch., fenced yard



(RLNE3973421)