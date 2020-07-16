Apartment List
166 Apartments for rent in Arabi, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arabi renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
62 Units Available
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
37 Units Available
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
282 Units Available
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1764 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
339 Carondelet Street - 4B
339 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
610 sqft
Don't miss out! Unique opportunity to rent a conveniently located, fully furnished condo in the CBD. Beautifully renovated light-filled 1 BR/1 BA condo on streetcar line, 3 blocks to Canal & the Quarter. 1 block to St Charles & Mardi Gras parades.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
840 Ursulines Avenue 5
840 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316300 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood 2 Gorgeous Balconies (overlooking Ursulines & Dauphine) Lots of Light Laundry on Site Lovely Courtyard No Pets No

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
815 Toulouse Street Rear
815 Toulouse Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
600 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Story Servants Quarter Apartment - Property Id: 316289 1 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
513 MANDEVILLE Street
513 Mandeville Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom double in a wonderful walkable Bywater neighborhood. Original hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, tons of charm! Recently painted and fresh interior . Private courtyard off kitchen, separate laundry space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1016 BURGUNDY Street
1016 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
765 sqft
Quintessential French Quarter living! One bedroom/one bath condo in quieter residential section of the French Quarter. Original hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. This lease includes one assigned gated PARKING spot. Washer/dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1432 FELICITY Street
1432 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1444 sqft
Fantastic renovated space in the charming Lower Garden District Situated between St Charles Ave and Coliseum Square Park, this lovely two bedroom/2 bath home is fully furnished and the rent is inclusive of all utilities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
818 GRAVIER Street
818 Gravier Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful grand condo in excellent location in CBD. 3 Bed/2 Bath, open kitchen/living. Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, exposed brick and ceiling beams throughout living space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
St. Roch
2116 MUSIC Street
2116 Music Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba unfurnished listing! Located in historic St Roch, there are 12 ft ceilings throughout with original hardwood flooring and bead board ceilings; Quartz and Quartzite countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1224 ST CHARLES Avenue
1224 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
459 sqft
Beautiful Lower Garden District one bedroom w/oversized windows +1 gated parking space. Fully furnished & tucked away overlooking a pretty courtyard. Natural sunlight, wood floors, tall ceilings & large closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Marigny
714 FRENCHMEN Street
714 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
Your opportunity to live in historic Faubourg Marigny! All the charm & character of New Orleans architecture. Enjoy the view of Washington Park from your front porch. Easy access to Jazz music, clubs, restaurants, art galleries and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
821 DAUPHINE Street
821 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
848 sqft
Fully-renovated and furnished apartment in a quiet section of the French Quarter.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Seventh Ward
2109 A P TUREAUD Avenue
2109 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
936 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Unit for Lease! Original hardwood floors, large kitchen with nice porch.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
612 JULIA Street
612 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1200 sqft
612 Julia is one of the 13 Julia Row Sisters, some of the most historically significant buildings in New Orleans. This BRAND NEW completely renovated chic and classy 2 bed / 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
820 DAUPHINE Street
820 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Second Floor, One Bedroom Apartment ALL NEW in 2018! Hardwood Floors, Stone Countertops, Stainless Appliances with In-Unit Full Size Washer & Dryer. LED/Dimmer Lighting, Central HVAC, Windows Open, Elevator and LOCATION.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
534 BIENVILLE Street
534 Bienville Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1681 sqft
Beautifully designed, contemporary French Quarter condo. Private elevator opens directly into open concept living area. High ceilings, solid wood floors, designer lighting, and built-in sound system throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
1119 CHARTRES Street
1119 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
440 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Second Floor FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Bath Apartment available NOW until Late December 2020. Unit overlooks Pool & Shared Courtyard. Hardwood Floors, On-Site Laundry, High Ceilings and Second Floor Views.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
French Quarter
822 GOV NICHOLLS Street
822 Governor Nicholls Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
826 sqft
Live within walking distance to the French Market, Jackson Square, Royal St Art Galleries, and all the best restaurants and fun the French Quarter has to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower Garden District
1124 FELICITY Street
1124 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED Impressive 1850's Greek Revival Condo building in LGD. Bright & spacious unit w/ access to courtyard & private balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Arabi, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Arabi renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

