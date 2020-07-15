/
2 bedroom apartments
182 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arabi, LA
Historic Old Arabi
814 LEBEAU Street
814 Lebeau St, Arabi, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great short term rental (6 months then month to month), 4 miles from French Quarter! This property features 2 bedrooms, private patio in back of property, off street parking washer/dryer hook-up and 3 blocks from river! This charming property
Results within 1 mile of Arabi
Old Aurora
30 VIVIAN Court
30 Vivian Court, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
922 sqft
Cottage home in Algiers. Freshly painted interior, driveway,huge cul-de-sac lot, huge backyard, covered concrete patio, and rear access from both sides of the house! Easy access to New Orleans and the Westbank.
Results within 5 miles of Arabi
Central Business District
Canal 1535
1535 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1263 sqft
Welcome to Canal 1535. Our pet-friendly 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in New Orleans, LA provide you with the amenities you want and need.
Kensington Gardens
Emerald Pointe
2700 Whitney Ave, Harvey, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1046 sqft
All Apartments in harvey LA, Lowest Price Guaranteed! A genuine involvement in harvey Apartments. Book your Apartment Now!
Old Aurora
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Lower Garden District
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1243 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
French Quarter
THE ANNEX
939 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1378 sqft
All that was, is new again. What first emerged nearly a century ago rises again for an encore, bestowing a rare echelon of New Orleans lifestyle that can only be described as French Quarter luxe.
Bywater
Rice Mill Lofts
522 Montegut Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1430 sqft
The Rice Mill Lofts was created from a strong idea of great beauty and great meaning. This is a building of breathtaking originality.
French Quarter
840 Ursulines Avenue 5
840 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 316300 Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment French Quarter Neighborhood 2 Gorgeous Balconies (overlooking Ursulines & Dauphine) Lots of Light Laundry on Site Lovely Courtyard No Pets No
Plum Orchard
4650 Laine Avenue
4650 Laine Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
792 sqft
4650 Laine - (RLNE5906397)
Central Business District
422 Notre Dame St. #3
422 Notre Dame Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
422 NOTRE DAME ST,. - Couples, families, friends or business. Gorgeous 2000 square feet, 2bed. Comes with a beautiful fireplace. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Debbie Prejeant at dprejeant@latterblumpm.
Lower Garden District
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Lower Garden District
1433 CONSTANCE Street
1433 Constance Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOUSE LOCATED IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. Amazing opportunity to rent a spacious dependency house.
French Quarter
305 DECATUR Street
305 Decatur Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1026 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in historic French Quarter. You can rent it unfurnished for $2,250/month or keep the furniture for $2,550/month. Recently renovated and in a great location in the French Quarter - next to House of Blues, Mr.
French Quarter
606 BURGUNDY Street
606 Burgundy Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
850 sqft
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Level Rear Dependency in the French Quarter. Partially Furnished with Bed & Sleeper Sofa.
Lower Garden District
1457 JOSEPHINE Street
1457 Josephine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
One of Five furnished rentals in the highly sought after Lower Garden District. These apartments are newly renovated, very well maintained, and super cute. Pets on case by case basis with deposit.
Bywater
1005 FRANKLIN Avenue
1005 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1380 sqft
Historic Marigny 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Upper-unit Renovation, featuring 1380 square feet of open living space. Entertainer's Delight, with your very own 900 square foot Private Rooftop Garden and Wrap-around Balcony with downtown views.
Lower Garden District
1824 SOPHIE WRIGHT Place
1824 Sophie Wright Place, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS, IMPECCABLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN THE LOWER GARDEN DISTRICT. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED, NEW KITCHEN, CONCRETE FLOORS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALKING DISTANCE TO AMAZING MAGAZINE STREET SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.
Lower Garden District
1432 FELICITY Street
1432 Felicity Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1444 sqft
Fantastic renovated space in the charming Lower Garden District Situated between St Charles Ave and Coliseum Square Park, this lovely two bedroom/2 bath home is fully furnished and the rent is inclusive of all utilities.
French Quarter
921 CHARTRES Street
921 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
A lush courtyard, rich with history, welcomes you into this beautiful corner, two-story unit, with exceptional views of St. Louis Cathedral. High ceilings, open concept, and floor to ceiling windows lets in ample light throughout.
Seventh Ward
2839 PAUGER Street
2839 Pauger Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
813 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNIT IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL LOCATION! BRAND NEW construction in a quiet, residential location! Gorgeous and spacious floorplan.
2224 PORT Street
2224 Port Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
813 sqft
This gorgeous new construction located in the 7 Ward is sure to brighten anyone's day. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and as an added feature...a pot filler. Washer and dryer are included and it has a nice backyard space.
St. Roch
2116 MUSIC Street
2116 Music Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2bd/2ba unfurnished listing! Located in historic St Roch, there are 12 ft ceilings throughout with original hardwood flooring and bead board ceilings; Quartz and Quartzite countertops and SS appliances.
Lower Garden District
2028 CAMP Street
2028 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
LIVE IN HISTORY! GORGEOUS VICTORIAN HOME ONE BLOCK FROM MAGAZINE & PLENTY OF RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING & MORE.